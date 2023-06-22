Elemental: Pixar introduces first nonbinary character, voiced by Ava Kai Hauser

Disney has often touted LGBTQ+ inclusion in its films, yet sometimes the representation falls short, with queer characters receiving minimal screen time or their identities barely acknowledged. However, during this Pride month, a significant breakthrough emerges as Elemental, a Pixar production, debuts its first-ever nonbinary character, voiced by Ava Kai Hauser.

A world of anthropomorphized elements in Elemental

Elemental takes place in a world where the four elements are personified, drawing inspiration from films like Inside Out and Zootopia to convey narratives that subtly touch on social issues. While the central plot revolves around the star-crossed romance between Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), Hauser brings life to Lake Ripple, Wade's nonbinary sibling who represents the water element. Lake, accompanied by their partner from art school, occupies a side character role within the extended Ripple family, using they/them pronouns.

Celebrating representation and diversity through Elemental

The casting of Hauser, a nonbinary actor, in the role of Lake Ripple, is a notable milestone for Pixar and the broader LGBTQ+ community. Hauser enthusiastically announced their involvement on Twitter, expressing excitement over voicing Pixar's first nonbinary character. The character of Lake, alongside their gender identity, adds depth and authenticity to the film's diverse cast.

Elemental's release coincides with a satirical episode of The Other Two, a Max comedy series that humorously critiques Disney's struggles in delivering nuanced LGBTQ+ representation. Interestingly, Elemental introduces a nonbinary water character just days after the episode humorously depicted Disney's "first unapologetically gay character," Globby. The inclusion of Lake Ripple in Elemental showcases progress and serves as a reminder of the importance of representation and visibility for queer and trans actors. As the film continues to captivate audiences in theaters, it stands as a testament to Pixar's commitment to expanding diversity and embracing stories that resonate with a broad range of viewers.

