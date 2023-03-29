Elemental trailer out now: Fans praise visually pleasing romcom; check plot, cast, and other details

Disney and Pixar's “Elemental” is an original feature film that transports its viewers to the enchanting “Element City.” This movie stays true to the Pixar brand while offering a layered storyline accompanied by elaborate animation.

Elemental offers to take us on Ember’s adventures while letting our eyes feast on the spectacular world created by the filmmakers and animators at Pixar. This movie is truly meant to be made for the big screen experience.

The plot

The trailer shows how different the residents of this city are characterized by their elements. We get a look into Ember’s life, who is a fire elemental by nature. Ember is a quick-witted fiery woman who has always been comfortable in the bounds of her hometown.

There is only one rule in Element city, “Elements do not mix,” and within seconds of the trailer, we see Ember break the thumb rule as she meets Wade, who is a water element. Wade seems to challenge Ember’s beliefs and encourages her to leave her comfort zone.

Cast for the movie

Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie were disclosed to be the voices for Ember and Wade, respectively. Now joining the cast is Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be-retired dad and Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

Positive reactions from the audience

The youtube comments section is filled with Pixar fans enthusiastically waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. “It feels like an explosion of color in every shot,” one user said about the vibrant animation. “I’m truly impressed with what Pixar made. Might be another amazing project.” another commented.

The much-awaited animation film will be released on 16th June 2023.