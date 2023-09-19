'Elements that Free Guy was borrowing from…': When Ryan Reynolds expressed his love towards Bollywood for infusing 'real joy' into movies

We are revisiting that time when Ryan Reynolds mentioned that he takes inspiration from Bollywood movies to add the ‘fun’ factor to the movies. The actor shared that while producing and writing his 2021 sci-fi movie Free Guy, he looked at Bollywood to turn up the fun factor in his movies. Back in 2021, Reynolds attended a press conference with Asian media which was reported by WION during the release of his movie Red Notice.

Ryan Reynolds once spoke about looking at Bollywood for inspiration

An Indian news portal had asked Ryan Reynolds about a movie of his that he would like to remake in Bollywood. To this, the actor said, “Oh, boy, I don't know, I don't know if I would pick any one Bollywood film, but I do think that there's something that Bollywood films have that, you know, Hollywood could certainly use more of. And I think that Bollywood is really adept at infusing joy. I mean, real joy into the work. And that's something that, you know, I meant it when, I mentioned it when 'Free Guy' came out that, you know, there are elements that 'Free Guy' was borrowing from Bollywood.”

He continued, “And really, that was joy. And, you know, the last several years, certainly over here in North America, have been really challenging for so many people, for so many different reasons. And I wanted to make Free Guy. I produced it. I wrote on it. I started and I nurtured it. I love it. I wanted to make it an antidote to those feelings. I wanted it to feel like joy. And so much of what Bollywood puts up on the screen is infused with that in a very organic and very natural way.”

Ryan Reynolds shared which movie of his he would remake in Bollywood

The actor also spoke about his one movie that he would remake in Bollywood. Speaking on the same, Ryan said Free Guy would be a very good Bollywood movie, however, he eventually picked and named Deadpool.

Reynolds also added, “Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood! I would say 'Deadpool', though, would be a little bit more, a little bit more fun. I think it'd be easier, easier for 'Deadpool' to embrace the Bollywood culture. You know, Guy in Free Guy is an NPC, he's a non playable character. He exists only in the digital world. But 'Deadpool', you know, real flesh and blood. So that would be I think it would be Deadpool.”

Ryan Reynolds on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently gearing up to resume shoot on his movie Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool 3 which has been postponed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Even my daughters now troll me': When Ryan Reynolds revealed he's 'safe from nothing' as his family roast him all the time