Elijah Blue Allman's reflects on Cher's famous exes as father figures

In an old interview from 2014, Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, shed light on a unique factor of his upbringing. Growing up he discovered that some of Cher's famous exes performed an unexpected position in his life as father figures.“I was lucky to have a lot of those men who were my mom’s boyfriends from (Val) Kilmer to Tom Cruise,” told to daily mail.

Elijah referred to Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer as a father figure

“I was lucky to have them in my life because my dad wasn’t around, so I really kind of looked to them,” he said, Elijah, father became the mythical musician Greg Allman Cher's 2nd husband, openly shared that guys like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, who had been romantically worried together with his mom at various points in time, had been a source of help at some stage in his formative years. He expressed gratitude for having those influential figures in his lifestyle, in particular seeing that his organic father changed into no longer a constant presence.

Elijah also stated the impact of different good-sized figures from Cher's dating history, which include Richie Sambora, Josh Donen, and Rob Camilletti. He shared fond reminiscences of Richie Sambora, the Bon Jovi guitarist, who spent infinite hours teaching him a way to play the guitar and shaping his musical journey.

Elijah confronted his share of demanding situations

Elijah admitted that he confronted his share of demanding situations, along with warfare with Lyme ailment. He acknowledged the issue his mom, Cher, experienced in accepting his illness“It was very hard for my mother to accept,” he reportedly said. He emphasized the importance of assistance in the course of such trying times, pointing out that you want copious amounts. You without a doubt want unconditional parental love in those dark hours.

“I am sure it is very anxiety-causing and nerve-wracking when someone falls ill and could potentially not be around,” he continued. “But I would say however you have got to stay in the trench emotionally and be with that person through the whole step of that fight.” While Elijah cited that Cher was not always able to provide parental aid at some stage in such difficult moments, he also stated her efforts in being there for him. His candid reflections offer a glimpse into the complexities of family dynamics within the world of the wealthy and well-known, where famous exes can grow to be sudden assets of steerage and have an impact on them.

