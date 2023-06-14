Elio teaser trailer out: Disney's animated science fiction film features alien abduction; Here's what we know

Disney is known for its massive library of interesting and well-made animated projects and the upcoming science fiction film Elio seems to be another addition to it. The teaser trailer of the Pixar and Walt Disney-produced film was released on June 13, 2023, and netizens seem impressed by the visuals and comedy elements included in it. Keep reading to know more.

Elio teaser trailer, release date, and synopsis

Elio's teaser trailer also announced the release date of the film which is March 1, 2024. The official description of the movie reads, "Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide." Elio, who is eleven years old, gets mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador which leads to a interesting series of moments.

ALSO READ: Twisted Metal teaser: Anthony Mackie stars in post-apocalyptic action adaptation of PlayStation game series

It adds, "Completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be." While Elio struggles to fit in an absolutely new world, his mother Olga works on a secret project to decode alien messages. The teaser trailer promises hilarious and fun interactions as well as visually impactful scenes in the upcoming Pixar film.

Elio voice cast and more details

While Yonas Kibreab voices Elio Solis, America Ferrera has given the vocals of his mother Major Olga Solis. Other voice cast members include Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon. At the D23 Expo 2022 where the first look at Elio was showcased, Ferrera described her character as "super-confident, smart, and can hold her own in any situation." Elio will be the first Pixar film to be released in 2024.

The next film on the release slate for Pixar is Inside Out 2 which will release in June 2024. Elio does not seem to be a very confident kid but his journey at the Communiverse as planet Earth's supposed intergalactic ambassador for the planet is sure to leave him learning and evolving as a person. The colorful and visually aesthetic film is directed by Adrian Molina. One user wrote, "One thing Pixar never fails at is the pure eye candy to look at with their films and this film looks amazing." Another said, "Visually amazing and Elio talking with his mom was so adorable. Can't wait to see the full story unfold."

ALSO READ: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Teaser trailer, release date and more; Everything about the upcoming show