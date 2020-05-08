From Elisabeth Moss' The Invisible Man to Kristen Stewart's Underwater; here are the Best Horror Films of 2020

As we're all stuck at our homes on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, we give you five delectable horror movies of 2020 that will surely give you sleepless nights. Check out our non-ranked list below.

We're stuck at home bored out of our minds because of the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. For most of us, we have almost forgotten what the outside world looks like as we're stationed indoors for months now. Hence, the consumption of pure entertainment has peaked up incredulously as people all over the world want to remain distracted from the harsh reality that everyone now knows is life in itself. Whether it be romantic comedies or even mysterious thrillers, it's time to catch up on movies and tv shows that we have missed due to our busy lives.

For the majority, the horror genre has always piqued our interest even though there are times we have sleepless nights after watching a particularly scary movie or television series. Over time, the horror genre has become overused with some gems coming out every now and then, thanks to thoughtful, constructive and experimental storytelling rather than relying heavily on jump scares. Nowadays, there are social issues being brought forward through the horror genre, which will always be popular amongst the masses.

Here are five horror movies of 2020 that managed to scare us in the best way possible:

The Invisible Man

Probably the best horror film of 2020 to date, the Elisabeth Moss starrer The Invisible Man deserves a ton of praises for being able to justify a reboot to H.G. Wells' popular1897 book of the same name. Directed by Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid in pivotal roles. As for the storyline, we see Elisabeth play Cee, a woman who leaves her abusive boyfriend but is horrified to know that he's been stalking her since then, albeit in an invisible manner. With a limited budget of USD 7 million, The Invisible Man earned an impressive USD 126.1 million at the worldwide box-office thanks to the intriguing twist in the storyline and more importantly, Moss' thrilling act.

Underwater

After her Twilight phase, Kristen Stewart has chosen extremely unconventional roles to prove her mettle as a star with Underwater being a primary example. Directed by William Eubank, Underwater also stars Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick and T.J. Miller in pivotal roles. As the title suggests, Underwater sees Kristen as Norah Price, a mechanical engineer who has to fight sea monsters with her squad after an earthquake destroys their laboratory. The feeling of claustrophobia as the characters try to save their lives and escape from hell is a sucker punch for horror movie genre lovers, which we know, all of us secretly find guilty pleasure in.

Color Out of Space

Nicholas Cage in a sci-fi horror movie! Sold yet?! We definitely think so as Color Out of Space is the perfect homage to the famous short story it was inspired by; The Colour Out of Space by H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by Richard Stanley, Color Out of Space also stars Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer and Julian Hilliard in pivotal roles. Nicholas plays Nathan Gardner, whose family gets infected because of a cryptic meteorite. We won't spoil the movie for you but you can already imagine how crazy it gets!

Come to Daddy

Elijah Wood fans will agree that his versatile talent in any role he is given is an underrated gem in Hollywood. With Come to Daddy, we see the actor play Norval, who jumps at the chance to meet his father after getting an invite but things start to unravel for the worst, the closer he gets to the destination. Besides Elijah, this Ant Timpson directorial also stars Martin Donovan, Stephen McHattie and Michael Smiley. It's the kind of 'crazy town' film that horror genre fans should not miss!

After Midnight

Imagine a horror movie that also doubles up into a romantic drama! Directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella, After Midnight stars Jeremy, Brea Grant, Henry Zebrowski and Justin Benson. When Hank's girlfriend Abby breaks up with him and suddenly vanishes, the character goes out of control and starts conspiring that a mysterious monster is involved in his GF's disappearance. However, there's more than meets the eye which makes After Midnight such a must-watch.

Gretel & Hansel

The Oz Perkins directorial takes a dark turn in its adaptation of the age-old tale of Hansel and Gretel by Brothers Grimm. In Gretel & Hansel, while Sophia Lillis plays Gretel, Sam Leakey is seen as Hansel, Gretel's younger brother. Similar to the original, we see the siblings being suckered into a witch, Holda's (Alice Krige) house but there's enough twists and turns to make it a refreshing watch.

Which has been your favourite horror movie of 2020? Let us know your picks and recommendations in the comments section below.

