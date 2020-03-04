Elisabeth Moss REACTS to rumours of marriage with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise

Elisabeth Moss does not fail to mention that she was confused about the rumours. The beautiful actress also adds that she received many calls from her friends asking why didn't she tell them about the alleged relationship.

The two Hollywood actors Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise have been linked together for years now for their association with Scientology. Previously, a news report OK Magazine, stated that the Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was seen with a woman and many assumed that it was Elisabeth Moss. The stunning actress made a dazzling appearance at the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show. A caller made sure to quiz The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss about the rumours of her marrying the Top Gun: Maverick actor Tom Cruise.

The Invisible Man actress immediately smiled at the question. She further said that the picture with Tom Cruise that was printed in the magazine, was not her as she never sported that particular hairstyle. Elisabeth Moss does not fail to mention that she was confused about the rumours. The beautiful actress also adds that she received many calls from her friends asking why didn't she tell them about the alleged relationship. But, Moss also says that her friends know that the rumours are not true. Interestingly, the actress was previously married to Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen.

Now, in an interview last year with Marie Claire interview, the actress stated that she is in a relationship but refrained from mentioning the name of the person. The gorgeous diva mentioned to the Daily Beast that she strongly believes in the freedom of speech and wants everyone to be able to hold their individual opinions. Now, the fans of the actress are even more intrigued to know who Elisabeth's mystery man is.

