Elisabeth Moss reveals why she passed on Kirsten Dunst's The Power Of The Dog role

Elisabeth Moss is opening up about not being able to take on The Power Of The Dog role she spent years talking about. The Handmaid’s Tale actress was originally set to play Kristen Dunst's role in the movie. Directed by Jane Campion, the western drama swept away many awards at all the major award shows this year.

In a chat with Empire, via ET Canada, Moss revealed that letting go of the role of Rose Gordon was "hard" for her as she added, "I really, really wanted to do it." The 39-year-old actress disclosed that she had many discussions with the director about the role for many years but had to pass on the role due to unforeseen circumstances. However, Moss clarified that the situation was no one's fault and explained, "She and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out, and it’s not really anyone’s fault."

Meanwhile, the actress went on and praised Dunst for her exceptional performance in the film. Moss mentioned, "I was actually so happy that Kirsten was doing it because I respect her so much as an actress. I think if that role had gone to somebody that I didn’t love, I don’t think I would have liked that." Moss also complimented the "beautiful" film itself and concluded that in the end, she was content that things happened the way they did and noted, "but I would say my only desperate desire is to work with Jane again."

