Elisabeth Moss says no life is worth a TV show

Actress Elisabeth Moss doesn't want to risk lives for her series "The Handmaid's Tale", and says no life is worth a TV show.

Back in March, it was announced that shooting for the fourth season of the hit show is being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with show "Extra" on Thursday, Moss shared that the production team is trying to figure out a time frame to resume work, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot," said Moss, who is also attached to the show as a producer.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human's life is worth a TV show. We're just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody," she added.

The 37-year-old is set to make her directorial debut with an episode in the new season.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the horror movie "Shirley". In the film, which is directed by Josephine Decker, Moss essays the role of a real-life horror writer Shirley Jackson with Michael Stuhlbarg as her college professor husband Stanley. Set in the 1960s, the story follows what happens when a young couple move in with Shirley and Stanley.

