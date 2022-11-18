Elite Season 6 Ep 1 Review: André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere's scandalous year at Las Encinas begins

Elsewhere, Isa (Valentina Zenere)invites the entire class to the opening night of her new playhouse. She then opens up to Ari about facing her inner demons and reveals that she has stopped her anxiety medication that was prescribed to her after what Hugo, Alex, and Javi did to her. Isadora’s party soon becomes the place where things begin to further unravel as Ari tries to hit on Nico (Ander Puig) who turns her down because of her transphobic comments towards him. Iván and Patrick's relationship also hit a rough patch due to Ivan's father, Cruz (Carloto Cotta)who ends up kissing Patrick.

Elite Season 6 returns on a scandalous note yet again after the fifth season of the show ended with the shocking death of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla). The new season begins with a new mystery of the season as right at the beginning we see Iván (André Lamoglia) getting hit by a car and as he lies unconscious, there's only a black car we see in the background. The episode then kicks off with Ari (Carla Díaz) visiting her father in prison. Benjamín (Diego Martín) tells Ari that he’s working on proving his innocence in Samuel’s death but in the meantime, his lawyers have advised that it would be best if Ari and her siblings return to school at Las Encinas. New school year begins with a new principal as well as Ari and her siblings being at the centre of gossip thanks to their father's arrest. Patrick (Manu Rios) is soon comforted by Iván (André Lamoglia) at school as he makes their relationship official by calling himself Patrick's boyfriend.

Opinion:

With each season of Elite the stakes have gone higher when it comes to the twists and drama. From shocking deaths to scandalous affairs, we have seen it all and the new season is no different from the rest. Going by what happens in the first episode of the show, it seems Iván's fate is something we will be looking to learn about ahead in the season. Yet another key aspect that will remain in focus this season also seems to be Isadora's mental health. Following her sexual assault, Isa has been struggling with panic attacks and anxiety and with the recent revelation from her mother about the possibility of her case being dismissed due to lack of evidence, she could end up in a downward spiral. Although, it's definite that she will seek her justice and that journey is certainly going to be interesting to see. The show has the potential to make strong social commentary with the issues it tackles but more often than not the treatment that it opts to do so hasn't been impactful enough.

There's also the interesting development of sexual tension between Ari and Nico's characters. It will be important to see how the writers handle Nico's character given that he is the first trans character to be introduced on the show. While Patrick and Iván's story is something everyone has been rooting for, it's going to be interesting to see how Patrick redeems himself after getting caught with Cruz. Elite's new season continues to play with familiar tricks when it comes to grabbing viewer attention like before and the new season kicks off with the same tone and and drama that fans of the show enjoy. In terms of the performances, André Lamoglia certainly impresses in the emotional scenes of the first episode.

Plus Points:

Elite's new season tries hard to keep its lead characters relevant while also adding on new ones. The dynamics between all the characters seem much more fluid this season. The emotional and mental health journey of Isadora could become the pulse of Season 6. In terms of creating an impact with the production design and the costumes, the show continues to draw inspiration from the likes of Gossip Girl to create the uber-rich high-school world. While in terms of storyline, Elite doesn't make any significant changes to its execution, it does feel like the creators have considered past criticism and are trying to better the show following the feedback.

Minus Points:

Elite has been following the footsteps of several other dark teen dramas and while one would expect that with each new season they would experiment a little more with the storytelling, there seems little that has changed. The signature tropes remain the same and this time the story feels even more incomplete given that there are still a lot of questions left when it comes to the fifth season's ending and particularly Samuel's death. These loose ends don't seem to get tied up.

Highlight:

Valentina Zenere impresses in conveying Isadora's condition.

André Lamoglia delivers the emotional scenes well.

New mysteries planted in episode one successfully build intrigue.

Conclusion:

Elite Season 6 returns with yet another drama-filled ride for its lead characters. Although the show still doesn't seem to want to rise above its scandalous role to make a bolder commentary on teen issues. The first episode of the show does promise to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans who have been rooting for "Patrivan" so dearly.