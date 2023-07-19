Elite Season 8 gets confirmed; Release date, cast, and all you need to know about the Spanish series

Get ready for more thrilling drama as Netflix officially announced the renewal of its hit Spanish series, Elite, for an eighth season. Since its debut on Netflix in 2018, Elite has been a runaway success, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base worldwide.

The show's unique blend of teen drama and murder mystery has kept viewers hooked season after season. With new cast members joining the ensemble, the show is set to get the audiences hooked once again.

A new chapter unfolds: Elite Season 8 in production with new cast members

The excitement is building as Netflix revealed that production for Elite Season 8 is set to kick off in August. With a team of talented directors, including Daniel Barone, Ginesta Guindal, Jota Linares, and Elena Trapé, fans can expect more gripping episodes that delve into the lives of the students at Las Encinas.

Joining the Elite ensemble, Season 8 introduces Ane Rot, known for Killer Book Club, and Nuno Gallego from UPA Next. These new additions are sure to bring fresh perspectives and compelling storylines to the series. Additionally, fans will be delighted to hear that Mina el Hammani will reprise her role as Nadia, adding to the excitement of Season 8.

About Elite

Set at Las Encinas, an elite high school, Elite weaves a compelling narrative around the lives of working-class students and their interactions with their wealthier peers. As the show explores themes of class divides, love, betrayal, and friendship, it keeps the audiences hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns.

Over the seasons, Elite has showcased an array of talented actors, creating unforgettable characters that leave a lasting impression. While the cast may change from time to time, the performances from stars like Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and more have consistently delivered exceptional performances.

As Elite Season 8 begins production, with new faces joining the mix and familiar favorites returning, the series is poised to keep fans on the edge of seats once again.

While the exact release dates haven’t been announced yet, fans can look forward to another rollercoaster ride of emotions and drama.

Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for another binge-worthy season of Elite on Netflix!

