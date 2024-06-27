Elizabeth Banks And Jessica Biel Attend Justin Timberlake’s Show In NYC; KNOW More About This

On June 25, Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel attended Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden. This occurred just a week after Timberlake was arrested on DUI charges in Sag Harbor, New York.

From filming to fun

They have been shooting for the new Prime video series The Better Sister since June 17, which is taking place in New York City. In addition to her work-related duties, she also took time off on Tuesday evening to attend this event with her husband, who is a musician.

She posted a video on Instagram featuring clips from Timberlake's performance, which included songs such as SexyBack, Mirrors, Rock Your Body, and My Favorite Drug. Additionally, she shared an accompanying selfie video of herself walking towards Madison Square Garden, which was captioned NYC x MSG x JRT.

Banks’ video described how hot it was that day in NYC and what she wore: a vintage Miu Miu slip dress with Nikes. Although not seen in Bank’s film, other attendees saw Biel among the audience.

Supportive dancing

Jessel Taank from Real Housewives of New York posted a video of Biel smiling and dancing at her husband's concert last night while drinking something. Also, there is an Instagram post of Timberlake trying out some candies together with his wife backstage.

People told me that after Timberlake was arrested on June 18, Biel was angry with him because this situation distracted her during filming, according to sources. Even so, Biel, who has been married to Timberlake since 2012, stands by him. According to the source, who is close to the situation, she loves him and will always be there for him.

Advertisement

Timberlake resumed his tour in Chicago, saying he had had a tough week. The DWI charges will not make him change his tour schedule, which lasts till December. “It’s business as usual for him,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Prince William Champions Earthshot Prize At London Climate Action Week; Here’s Everything We Know