Elizabeth Banks displays ‘baby bump’ in HILARIOUS post: It started when I voted for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Banks recently showed off her “baby bump” on display, while showing support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 US presidential election.
Elizabeth Banks is feeling full, and feeling very good about it! The 46-year-old Charlie’s Angels director posted a picture of herself showing off her “baby bump” on her Instagram on Thursday (October 15) after casting her vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

 

“So many people asking how this happened so I wanted to officially share the news that it all started when I voted for @joebiden and @kamalaharris then ate a ton of tagliatelle and then ice cream. #vote #feelsgood #pastababy #itiswhatitis,” she captioned the post.

 

Elizabeth isn't the only one who is publicly endorsing Biden in the 2020 presidential election, recently many celebrities including Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Anna Wintour, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Cher, Robert De Niro and many more.

