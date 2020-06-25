Elizabeth Banks to feature as Mrs. Frizzle in upcoming live action film 'The Magic School Bus'

Elizabeth Banks is all set to feature in the live-action film titled The Magic School Bus. She will be playing the role of the iconic teacher Mrs. Frizzles in the same.

Elizabeth Banks who has earlier appeared in popular movies like Power Rangers and Charlie’s Angels is now brought aboard another upcoming movie that is The Magic School Bus. This name definitely strikes a chord with the 90s kids and if you have already figured out the reason then you are absolutely right. The live-action movie is an official adaptation of the popular 90s animated show of the same name that was a craze among the audience back then.

Talking about Banks, she will be portraying the role of the intrepid and iconic Mrs. Frizzle in the movie who sets out on adventurous field trips with her students on their magical yellow school bus. Back in the 1990s, Mrs. Frizzle was voiced by Lily Tomlin for the animated series which is itself an adaptation of the famous book by Bruce Degen and Joanna Cole. The movie’s producer Lole Lucchese has stated that Mrs. Frizzle’s character will be brought into life in a fresh way that will inspire the next generation of kids.

Well, this is not the first time that the popular animated series has been remade. In 2017, a sequel series titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again was premiered on Netflix to mark the 20th anniversary of the conclusion of the show. Talking about Elizabeth Banks, she will also be co-producing the live-action movie apart from featuring in the same. The original animated series had aired for 18 consecutive years and garnered tremendous response from the audience.

