Elizabeth Banks recalls her struggle with self image issues; Admits she felt insecure about her ‘raging acne’

Actress Elizabeth Banks recently appeared on My Body, My Podcast with guest Jameela Jamil and Pitch Perfect star got candid about struggling to find a healthy self-image. “Images of myself have always affected me,” the Hunger Games actor said. She recalled attending a “big dance at school” with her boyfriend who was “sweet to me,” adding, “We had an amazing time.”

Despite the positives, things changed when she saw her pictures from the said night. “This is before social media,” the Charlie’s Angels actress said. “I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, way after the fact, and it changed my entire perception of the night I had. On the night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time. I got that photo and all I could think about was, ‘Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead.’ The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling,” she added.

Looking back at that time, the actress also spoke about the importance of having a positive self-image regardless of what the world suggests. “Self-images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images,” she explained. “It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies. They’re just pictures of our bodies.”

