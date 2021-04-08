Elizabeth Chambers explains reason behind IG absence amidst Armie Hammer scandal; Says she has lots to share

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers gets candid about the reason behind social media silence, the former model even said that she wants to share more, but can’t.

Months after the Armie Hammer controversy that started with his alleged DMs and led to several of his ex-girlfriends confessing about their bad experience with the actor, his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has finally broken her silence on the scathing controversy and why she’s been quiet all this time. While doing a Q&A on her Instagram, Chambers was asked why she has been so quiet on Instagram recently. She responded to the fan with a candid answer amid her estranged husband Armie Hammer‘s latest controversies, one of which includes a serious rape allegation.

In response to the fan question, Elizabeth said, “Focusing on healing, my babes and work.” But that’s not all. “A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right [at the moment],” she added, with the implication meaning she wanted to share more about her ex but did not feel it was the right time.

If you didn’t know, back in February 2021, Chambers released a statement. “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” Elizabeth posted on the social media platform.

She continued, “At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.” She added, “Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward. EC”

