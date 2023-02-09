Elizabeth Chambers gets candid on end of marriage with Armie Hammer, cannibalism, rape controversies and more

"You can give, love, and be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions," said Elizabeth Chamber , who had a difficult 10-year marriage to her ex-husband, Armie Hammer . She was part of the marriage, thinking this would last longer, which backfired. "My heart was broken in nine million pieces," said Chamber, when she found out the type of man she had been living with for the last 10 years.

Chamber, who received a series of loopholes and a number of allegations against her ex-husband, was shaken to a greater extent because she couldn't believe he was the same person with whom she shares her children and was once referred to as "Happy Family."

I was learning new things about Armie, the man I had been married to for ten years.

In a recent interview, Armie Hammer acknowledged having an affair with a woman he met online in 2016. Hammer was accused of physically and mentally abusing many women in the months following Chambers' divorce filing; he has disputed these claims. And that didn't stop there; in 2021, a woman accused Hammer of raping her in 2017, to which the attorney denied the allegation and concluded that all the physical relationships that took place between Armie Hammer and other women were complete consensual sex by dismissing the accusations.

House of Hammer, a three- Three part documentary series

House of Hammer is a docuseries that tells the story of actor Armie Hammer and his wealthy family's sprawling and sordid history. which premiered on Discovery+ in September 2022. Chambers was not part of the documentary but had a hard time watching the entire seizure. which she stated, calling it "obviously heart-breaking on so many levels and very painful." As a woman who has faced disappointment in marriage, handling chores at home and at the same time maintaining her persona in public became difficult as she was lost and devasted, and the experience was incredibly traumatic at many levels.

Chambers and her ex-husband Hammer share daughters Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, and co-parent their children so that the sudden absence of a father figure does not affect their well-being. Elizabeth is presently staying in Grand Cayman, but she said she plans to move back to Los Angeles for a fresh start.

After the past few years that were difficult for her, Elizabeth has finally found love with a 26-year-old European physical therapist in the Cayman Islands. The actor wishes to introduce her new lover to her children when the time is right. As a mother, she makes sure to equally divide her time and make suitable decisions for everyone around her.

Chambers also went on to say that she supports Armie in spite of their traumatic past with her ex-husband. "I support Armie through his journey, and I always will," she told Elle. "All I’ve ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy." and he is that. "He's really present when he’s with the kids, and that’s all I can hope for," she concluded.