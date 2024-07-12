Elizabeth Debicki Reveals What Intrigued Her To Joined Ti West’s Film MaXXXine: 'It’s Hugely Refreshing To Play...'

Elizabeth Debicki recently revealed why she joined the cast of director Ti West's latest movie, MaXXXine. Debicki shared that although she had avoided starring in horror genre films in the past, she was intrigued by West's movie for a reason.

The actress said that when she received the script, she opened it and quickly read it, noting that it grabbed her attention because it featured strong female characters. Read on further to know more details!

Elizabeth Debicki shares why she joined Ti West's slasher, MaXXXine

In an interview with The Wrap, Elizabeth Debicki recalled her decision to join the cast of the latest movie, MaXXXine. Debicki shared that there were reasons why she was intrigued by the project. The Crown actress mentioned that one of the things she loves about West's X film trilogy is "that it’s so performance-driven."

The outlet noted that the actress said her collaboration with the director was a “leap of faith.” Debicki revealed that when she received the script for this movie, she quickly read it, noting "which is always this testament" to whether or not she wants to be part of a project.

The 33-year-old actress explained that the script of West's horror film stood out to her because "It was just so vivid and cinematic and funny, it really made me laugh a lot." The actress added that she was particularly drawn to the script because it featured strong female characters, and that's why she wanted to do this project.

In MaXXXine, Debicki portrays the fictional character as director Elizabeth Bender, who casts Maxine Minx, an aspiring actress ( Mia Goth), in her horror sequel The Puritan II. As Maxine pursues her dreams, she must confront her troubled past.



Elizabeth Debicki watched the first two sequels of Ti West's X film series after signing MaXXXine

The Tenet movie actress told the outlet that she watched Ti West's previous sequels, X and Pearl, after signing MaXXXine, the final project in his horror X film trilogy. Elizabeth Debicki explained that West's X film series were unique within the horror genre, noting that their purpose isn't solely to frighten the audience. She said these films aim to explore complex themes such as "ambition and belonging."

Debicki further revealed that she "liked" playing her role as Elizabeth Bender in the movie, noting that though her character is not "very nice," she finds it refreshing to portray someone who is unapologetically herself, and she "felt very free in her."

Ti West's film MaXXXine is now out in theaters. The film also stars Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, and Lily Collins, among many talented actors.