Elizabeth Debicki’s new images in Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ HINT at The Crown’s S5 plot

The Crown is seemingly filming Princess Diana’s most iconic style moments at the time. Elizabeth Debicki, who essays the role of the Princess of Wales in the 5th season of The Crown was recently seen wearing Princess Di’s famous “revenge dress.” The people’s Princess originally wore the dress back in 1994 on the night her estranged husband, Prince Charles, confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful to her. At the time, the dress was positively viral when photos of the royal in the form-fitting, protocol-smashing dress hit the news. The dress is still remembered to the day as the “revenge dress” as the Princess chose the daring garment on the night of Charles’ interview.

Back in 1994, Diana wore the dress with black tights, heels and sapphire and pearl choker to attend Vanity Fair‘s annual fundraising gala for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. News outlets at the time also reported that the royal was slated to wear a dress by Valentino to the gala but ditched the frock last minute. It is reported that Diana actually received the dress in 1991, but chose not to wear it then as it was “too daring.”

Now, photos of Debicki in the dress are leaving fans in high anticipation of what’s to come on season 5 of the Netflix show. If you’ve not been keeping up, the show’s fourth season ended with Diana and Charles in the early 90s, struggling to keep their marriage afloat. By the looks of it, the fifth season will chronicle up until the bitter end of their marriage.

