Elizabeth Gillies CONFIRMS having missed Ariana Grande’s wedding for THIS reason

Elizabeth Gillies has opened up on not being able to attend her best friend, Ariana Grande’s wedding with Dalton Gomez this year. During an appearance in Watch What Happens Live, Gillies shared that she was on the list of attendees who were “probably” in attendance. However, she was unable to make it due to travelling restrictions amid COVID-19 and also because of not being able to get off from work.

“I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly,” the Dynasty star began, via Just Jared. So, she thought it would be best to not ask for the offs at all since she knew there wasn’t a way she could get off work for so many days at a stretch. Adding to her reply, she also said that she would’ve been there at the wedding if there was any other way out.

Fans already know that Grande herself could not attend Gillies’ wedding last September which was reportedly a very intimate ceremony, with family members and close friends, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols imposed back then. The 7 Rings singer had her wedding with Dalton Gomez in May at Montecito, Calif.

Elizabeth also said her shooting for the Dynasty series was in Atlanta. The two friends, however, had made their Broadway debut together in the musical named 13, back in 2008. They went on to co-star on Nickelodeon’s series Victorious.

