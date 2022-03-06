Elizabeth Hurley mourns the demise of ex fiance Shane Warne: RIP my beloved Lionheart

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne. Hurley who was engaged to Warne from 2011 to 2013, paid her last respects to the cricketer in a heartfelt post as she referred to him as "lionheart." Elizabeth also shared a throwback photo of herself and Shane Warne.

In her tribute for the cricketer who passed away aged 52 on Friday, Elizabeth wrote, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23." Along with the heartbreaking caption, Hurley also shared a sweet photograph of the duo from back when the two were together in the early 2010s. In the series of photos that she shared, a few also captured their sweet romantic moments where the duo was seen sharing a kiss.

Take a look at Elizabeth Hurley's tribute here:

Not only Elizabeth but her son Damian also shared a tribute for Warne as he wrote, "I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family." Damian also shared several pictures of himself in his younger days where Shane was seen playing with.

Elizabeth and Warne first speculated romance rumours in 2010. In 2011, the couple made their relationship official land announced their engagement although eventually, the couple parted ways in 2013. Although over the years, the duo was known to have remained close and cordial with each other.

