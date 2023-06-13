Elizabeth Hurley proves age is just a number with THIS bikini pic from 58th beach birthday

Elizabeth Hurley, the celebrated British actress-model is best known for her both her successful career and exceptional good looks. The Runaways actress recently celebrated her 58th birthday on June 10, Saturday. As per the latest updates, Elizabeth Hurley had a blast on her birthday with a grand beach party. The actress-model later took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glamorous bikini picture of herself, which was clicked at her birthday bash.

Elizabeth Hurley sets social media by storm with her bikini picture

The fans and followers of Elizabeth Hurley are now going gaga over the actress-model's birthday post, in which she is seen in her glamorous best in a bikini. The Gossip Girl actress opted for a blue embroidered bikini, which complements her super-fit body perfectly. She completed her look with a beach-waved free hairdo, an oversized sunglasses, and dewy, minimal make-up. "Happy Birthday to meeeee (pink heart emojis)" wrote Elizabeth Hurley, who is seen jumping with joy in her birthday picture.

Check out Elizabeth Hurley's Instagram post, below:

Netizens go gaga over Elizabeth Hurley's glam look

Elizabeth Hurley's fans and followers are now going gaga over the actress's ultra-glamorous birthday look. They are showering her with praise for maintaining a stunning body and giving major fitness goals, in the comments section of her birthday post. "What age? U don’t age !!!!" commented a fan on Hurley's post. "29 right??" asked a fan, who also dropped a couple of fired red emojis. "Liz, You are both beautiful AND timeless! I wish you many more Happy Birthdays!!!" wished another netizen. "There's no way your 58. Incredible..," commented a follower.

Elizabeth Hurley's career

The actress, who made her first movie appearance in 1987 with the film Aria, later played supporting roles in several films including Passenger 57 and Bedazzled. In 2011, she joined the fifth season of Gossip Girl, the celebrated American teen drama series. She later played pivotal roles in several films and series, including The Royals, and Runaways.

