Elizabeth Hurley reminisces her time with ex Steve Bing: Saddened beyond belief, it's a terrible end

Elizabeth Hurley was left devastated when news of her former partner Steve Bing's suicide surfaced. The producer, real estate tycoon and film writer reportedly committed suicide by jumping to death from his 27th floor apartment in Los Angeles on Monday. According to a report in Deadline, Bing was found at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California. The 55-year-old producer, who had a brief relationship with Elizabeth Hurley back in 2001, was mourned by the actress and model.

Taking to Instagram, Liz Hurley shared a series of photos with Bing. She wrote, "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Steve Bing and Liz Hurley share a son named Damian Hurley who turned 18 in April 2020. However, Damian had once revealed that he has never met or seen his father in person. While the exact cause of Bing's death is yet to be identified, sources told TMZ that he'd been 'depressed' about being isolated during coronavirus. However, it is unclear if that is one of the reasons for Bing taking this extreme step.

