Elizabeth Hurley's ex and filmmaker Steve Bing passed away at 55 reportedly by suicide

Film producer and Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Steve Bing passed away at the age of 55 reportedly after jumping off a building.

Steve Bing, the producer behind movies like Rock the Kasbah and Rules Don't Apply, passed away at the age of 55. According to the report published by E Online, the filmmaker was pronounced dead at the scene. A statement released by Los Angeles County Coroner's Office asserted that the authorities responded to a death located in Century City, Calif on June 22. While the authorities did not confirm the identity of the individual, TMZ reported that law enforcement sources stated it was Bing. The report also stated that he died after jumping off a Century City building.

The filmmaker is survived by his two children, son Damian Hurley, whom he shared with his ex Elizabeth Hurley, and daughter Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder. In addition to producing films, Bing was a businessman and donor to liberal causes. He shared a close relationship with former US President Bill Clinton. He even flew Clinton to North Korea in 2009. The visit was made to negotiate the release of two American journalists in the country.

“I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace,” Clinton tweeted mourning his friend’s death.

While the officials have still not confirmed the producer’s death, the Los Angeles Police Department informed Deadline that a man fitting Bing’s description was found dead at the scene. His other credits include, The Polar Express (2004), Beowulf (2007), Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World (2005) and Warren Beatty’s Howard Hughes film Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

