Elizabeth Hurley's former partner and producer Steve Bing reportedly commits suicide at 55

As per reports, producer and real estate tycoon Steve Bing jumped to death from his 27th floor apartment in Los Angeles on Monday.

Steve Bing, a businessman, producer and writer of movies of such as Kangaroo Jack, was found dead on Monday. E!News confirmed that the 55-year-old had passed away. According to a report in Deadline, Bing was found at the base of a luxury apartment building in Century City, California on Monday. A Los Angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson stated, "The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene," adding that it occurred around 1 pm PST.

As per reports, Steve Bing jumped to death from his 27th floor apartment in LA. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be identified, sources told TMZ that he'd been 'depressed' about being isolated during coronavirus. However, it is unclear if that is one of the reasons for Bing taking this extreme step.

Steve Bing, was briefly in a relationship with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley back in 2001. He is survived by two children. One is Damian Hurley whom he shares with Elizabeth and daughter Kira Bonder whom he shares with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder, reported E!News.

Steve Bing, a real estate tycoon, began producing films when he inherited his grandfather's USD 600 million business. He produced films like Get Carter, Every Breath and was a financier on Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express. He reportedly invested USD 80 million on the project. Bing is also known for writing Kangaroo Jack and for his work in 2020's Hotel Noir, 2015's Rock the Kasbah and 2016's Rules Don't Apply.

