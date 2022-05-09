Elizabeth Olsen admits she enjoyed playing 'confident' version of Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen discusses Wanda's newfound trust in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen's Wanda has been a vital element of the MCU since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. Wanda earned her own show on Disney+ last year, the highly praised WandaVision, after playing a major part in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Olsen's character in WandaVision is forced to face and heal through her sorrow after the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany), her partner. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues Wanda's story after the events in WandaVision, with the character clashing with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) over her desire to reconnect with her two children.

Now, Olsen discusses Wanda's newfound confidence and power in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. Olsen notes that after playing Wanda as someone who was always striving in earlier films, it was refreshing to portray her as someone who now "knows exactly what she wants." Elizabeth said as per Screenrant, “It was so fun for me because all these years I’ve been playing a character who is struggling; now, she has clarity for the first time – she knows exactly what she wants, and she doesn’t want to apologise for it. I think there’s a womanliness that comes with that: a strength in feeling completely entitled.”

Meanwhile, it's unclear what the future holds for Olsen's Wanda, but the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leave the door open for her to return in the future. Wanda, while not being a prominent focus of previous Avengers films, has evolved into one of the most fascinating and complicated characters in the MCU, enduring a dramatic transition over the course of multiple films.

