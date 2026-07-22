Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence on Rumors About Wanda Maximoff Returning in Avengers Doomsday: 'I Know Nothing...'

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to hit the big screens on December 18, 2026, with several superheroes reuniting to face their greatest threat, Doctor Doom. As the film gears up for its release later this year, rumors suggest that Elizabeth Olsen may reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff.

Here's what the actress had to say about the speculation.

Elizabeth Olsen breaks her silence on her return as Wanda Maximoff

Speaking at the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, Olsen addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her MCU future. She suggested that she has not been informed about Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I know nothing. I know about Vision Quest, because I've seen Paul (Bettany) in the last six months. I know nothing about any of it. Is Secret Wars what happens after? I'm not kidding. Why did I think there were two Secret Wars? Are there not?" Olsen said.

While the actress appeared to deny her involvement in the film, it is worth noting that actors often avoid confirming or denying their appearances in upcoming projects until official announcements are made or the film is released.

Elizabeth Olsen was last seen as Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . In the film, grief led Wanda down a dark path as she sought to reunite with her children from another universe by using the Darkhold.

By the end of the film, Wanda realized the destruction she had caused. She destroyed every copy of the Darkhold across the multiverse before bringing Mount Wundagore crashing down on herself. The ending suggested that Scarlet Witch had sacrificed herself, although Marvel has not explicitly confirmed the character's fate.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation that Elizabeth Olsen is part of Avengers: Doomsday.

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel recently unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday . Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is set to be the 39th installment in the MCU and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers.

The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, and several others in key roles.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theaters on December 18, 2026. A sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is also in development.

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