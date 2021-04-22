  1. Home
Elizabeth Olsen calls Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a 'bonkers' movie with a 'horror show vibe'

Elizabeth Olsen recently opened up about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and dropped a hint about its horror twist.
Elizabeth Olsen is currently revelling in the success of her Marvel series WandaVision. The show became an instant hit thanks to its clever storytelling and performances by Olsen and Paul Bettany. While there's a chance that it may not be getting a second season, we will once again see Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's 2016 film Doctor Strange is expected to be nothing like what we have seen before in MCU.

Opening up about the upcoming project, Elizabeth recently dropped a few hints about the film's much-discussed genre given that it has been time and again hinted that the movie will have a horror twist. Speaking about the same, Olsen told Glamour UK in an interview, "It’s a bonkers movie, they’re definitely going for that horror show vibe."

Given how Marvel Studios work, we bet Olsen couldn't have said anything more but even this seems like a good enough hint to understand what we can expect from the Sam Raimi film. Considering the film is going to have a lot of reality-bending, speculations have been rife that it may even end up having a connection to WandaVision and Wanda's kids Billy and Tommy Maximoff could be a part of the film too. 

It was recently announced that Marvel's WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be competing in different categories at Emmy Awards. With WandaVision pitched to compete in the Limited Series category, it is being believed that the show will not be renewed for another season. 

ALSO READ: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Nominations: WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier & Bridgerton receive many noms

Credits :Glamour UK,Getty Images

