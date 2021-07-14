Elizabeth Olsen DISAGREES with Kevin Feige's comment on watching Doctor Strange sequel sans seeing WandaVision

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen shared her hot take on Kevin Feige’s remark about being able to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness without seeing the popular Disney+ series.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen, in a recent interview with TheWrap, seems to disagree with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's views on being able to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, without having to see her popular Disney+ series, where she reprised the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch alongside Paul Bettany as Vision. According to Elizabeth, Wanda’s current path in the series is connected to the plot of Doctor Strange's sequel.

"Without WandaVision, Doctor Strange wouldn’t make sense. It feels totally connected to the series," Elizabeth shared honestly. Interestingly, there were rumours making the rounds of a Doctor Strange cameo in WandaVision to tie the series and movie together. However, as fans of WandaVision are aware, Benedict Cumberbatch didn't have a special appearance on the show. Revealing the reason for the same, Kevin had shared with Rolling Stone, "Some people might say, 'Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Dr. Strange.' But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn’t want to do. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works."

Are you excited to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in the US on March 25, 2022. In some exciting news, WandaVision bagged 23 nominations at Emmys 2021 with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany receiving nods in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie categories.

ALSO READ: Marvel head Kevin Feige on Venom joining MCU: I wouldn’t dismiss anything

Share your comment ×