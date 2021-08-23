Elizabeth Olsen on Marvel star Scarlett Johansson's legal battle with Disney: ‘Good for you, Scarlett’

Elizabeth Olsen has spoken out in support of her Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson in her lawsuit against Disney. Last month, it was reported that Johansson will file a lawsuit against Disney. The actress claims in her lawsuit that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus and in theaters breached her contract. Meanwhile, Disney's lawyers have called the lawsuit a “PR campaign.”

However, Olsen, who was nominated for an Emmy for her part in Marvel's debut TV series WandaVision, has subsequently expressed her support for Johansson in her legal fight with the company. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress, when asked about the lawsuit said, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read [about the lawsuit] I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.’” The 32-year-old continued: “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just… that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.”

Olsen went on to say that she is "concerned about small films having a chance to be viewed in theaters. “I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatre,” she said as per Just Jared.

Meanwhile, Scarlett has recently welcomed her first baby with Colin Jost according to Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau. Later, Colin took to his instagram account and posted a short statement announcing the name of their newborn son, Cosmo. However, Johansson is also the mother of Rose, who will be seven years old this fall.

