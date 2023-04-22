Elizabeth Olsen on doing her own Marvel stunts: It’s a waste of everyone’s time...

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is currently making headlines after she revealed that she is hoping a permanent stunt double for her. During her recent visit to The Late Show, the actress said that it’s extremely ridiculous that she has done a majority of her own Marvel stunts as Scarlet Witch. Talking about her experience, Elizabeth was quoted saying, “Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling. I’ve definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

When Elizabeth Olsen was dropped from 30 feet

Talking about one of her stunt scenes, Elizabeth said “There is one in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing? I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it.” However, she did not perform all her stunts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but she performed a most of them. To which she said, “It’s a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better.”

When will Elizabeth Olsen return to MCU?

Well, Elizabeth herself has no idea when she will return to the MCU as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. “We can do anything with her now! I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption”, said the actress.

