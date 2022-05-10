Elizabeth Olsen on the possibility of Scarlet Witch being part of MCU's X-Men reboot: I'll want to be there

Elizabeth Olsen, star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, wants Scarlet Witch to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men remake. Marvel's mutant comic characters have had a long history on the big screen before the MCU began in 2008, but Marvel Studios has just lately been permitted to employ any of them.

However, Elizabeth Olsen is considering what happens next now that fans have witnessed the continuation of the Scarlet Witch's MCU tale in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In various interviews, the actress has said that she has no clear ideas on where she wants Wanda's narrative to go next, instead stating that she wants to hear what fans want and speak to Kevin Feige about the possibilities.

Now, during a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Elizabeth Olsen expressed excitement about Scarlet Witch becoming a part of the MCU's X-Men remake. Olsen said as per Screenrant, "I don't really know what I do next after this movie. I don't really know. I want to know what fans want, and what the ideas are. But I guess you just said it, if we're bringing X-Men back, I'll want to be there. But I have no actual plans yet. I am very excited to talk with Kevin about that at some point."

Interestingly, Scarlet Witch's participation in the MCU's X-Men revival would be another unexpected twist in her journey. Wanda Maximoff began in the comics as Magneto's mutant daughter, but she was given a whole new origin in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since mutant connections were no longer an option, the MCU focused on her magical skills, as WandaVision bestowed Chaos Magic on her and transformed her into the renowned Scarlet Witch.