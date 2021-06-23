Elizabeth Olsen RECALLS her 'awful' audition for Daenerys Targaryen's part on Game of Thrones

Elizabeth Olsen revealed how she lost out on Game of Thrones' role of Khaleesi after auditioning for it.

While Elizabeth Olsen managed to win hearts as the Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in Marvel films and WandaVision, the actress revealed that she has also tried out for a role on the famed fantasy series Game Of Thrones. The actress in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter opened up about auditioning for the role of Daenerys Targaryen which was eventually played by Emilia Clarke in the series.

The actress during her recent interview revealed the story of her audition for the series and how it didn't go well. Talking about doing the Khaleesi speech for the audition, Olsen said, "I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback."

It has been known that Olsen had auditioned for the show as she had previously revealed how she knew wasn't doing any "justice" to the role while auditioning when she spoke about the same on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

While Olsen may have lost out on the HBO series, her stint of Marvel has been nothing short of epic and considering the success of her recent show, WandaVision, we bet fans can agree that it turned out all too well for her. After the famed series, Olsen will once again essay the role of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel's upcoming film, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

ALSO READ: WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen subtly reveals she's married during interview and fans cannot keep calm

Share your comment ×