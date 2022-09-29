Elizabeth Olsen responds to casting rumours for House of the Dragon Season 2
Elizabeth Olsen denied being approached for a role on House of the Dragon's second season during a recent interview.
The first season of House of the Dragon is currently underway and the show has been receiving amazing reviews from critics as well as the audiences so far. With the second season of the show already being announced, recent reports suggested that the HBO series was eyeing Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen for a key role. Rumours also suggested that Henry Cavill was also approached for the second season.
Given her brilliant work as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel films and WandaVision, fans got excited about the rumours of Olsen's possible casting in House of the Dragon. Recently, during her appearance at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles, the actress finally reacted to the ongoing rumours. Responding to whether she has been approached for House of the Dragon Season 2, Olsen told ET, "I don't know how things, like rumours like that, get started, and then people think they're legitimate."
For the unreversed, Olsen had previously auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones though the role eventually went to Emilia Clarke. Although in the case of House of the Dragon, the actress addressed reports about her being cast in the show and clarified, "Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder. I never heard of such a thing", via Entertainment Tonight.
When asked if she would be game to play a part if something came up, Elizabeth remained positive and added that she would be willing to do anything that's innovative and has a story worth telling. As of now, House of the Dragon's first season stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine in lead roles.
