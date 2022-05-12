Elizabeth Olsen reveals losing acting roles after signing contract with MCU: I started to feel frustrated

Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that she started to lose jobs after accepting the part. Olsen initially debuted as Wanda Maximoff in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, with her twin brother Pietro, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Wanda has had one of the most in-depth character developments among Marvel's roster of heroes since Captain America: Winter Soldier's end-credit sequence previewed her thrilling debut into the MCU.

Following minor glimpses of her skills in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Wanda's real strength was not fully explored until last year's WandaVision, which starred Olsen and saw Wanda tap into her potential as the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness delves even further into this, with Olsen gaining critical and public accolades for her depiction of the tormented figure. Despite establishing herself as the MCU's leading woman, Olsen has recently admitted that her engagement with the Marvel world has actually hampered her in certain respects, such as missing out on other roles. Olsen said to The New York Times that her deal with Marvel eventually led to her losing other roles owing to the dedication that comes with such a role. The actress talked about losing a role in 2015's The Lobster, which she said led to "heartbreak."

Elizabeth said as per Screenrant, "It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member, and this is me being the most honest. I was in a contract [for Marvel] I could not get out of. So [The Lobster] didn’t work out. I started to feel frustrated, I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

Meanwhile, what Olsen's future in the MCU holds remains to be seen, with the actress said to have just renewed her contract with the studio for the next seven years. In the meanwhile, viewers will witness Olsen as Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's new series Love & Death, which follows the actual tale of a Texas housewife accused of murder in the 1980s.