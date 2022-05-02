Elizabeth Olsen reveals she wants to utter THIS iconic Scarlet Witch line in the MCU

With the upcoming release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness upon us, the nerves are running high. Escalating these nerves even higher is Elizabeth Olsen's recent interview with HeyUGuys, via Comicbook, in which the actress opened up about the possibility of her uttering the most iconic Scarlet Witch line from the comics, "No more mutants."

During the chat, the host asked Olsen if she say the immortal words from the comics in the MCU and the actress replied, "Yes, I mean, I hope so... I'm excited for all the crossovers in the future." Olsen added, "I do think this film opens up lots of opportunities with the Multiverse. But yeah, the immortal words are ["no more mutants"]... I mean... I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make it work for the MCU." She also talked about how the Marvel security and its vast universe renders her powerless during an interview, "Again, I never know what we're doing next, so I'm always just kind of like in these interviews, just saying whatever sounds cool to me as well. But yeah, it's not in anyone's control besides Kevin Feige."

As for the MCU mutants, the current status stands at zero as the word has never been used in the movies or any of its popular series. Though the trailer of the Doctor Strange sequel has dropped an inkling that in the future the prospect of a mutant in the MCU is not impossible. In the many trailers and teasers of the film, it has been confirmed that Patrick Stewart's character Charles Xavier from the X-Men movie series will be present in this upcoming blockbuster which opens numerous doors for a mutant timeline in the MCU.

