Elizabeth Olsen says she didn’t wanna be associated with sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley when started acting

Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that she understood nepotism very early on when she started acting due to her last name.

Elizabeth Olsen recently spoke about being connected to her older sisters' Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's fame and how it impacted her. In a new interview with Glamour UK, published on Wednesday, April 21, the Avengers actress, who reprised her role of Wanda Maximoff on the Disney+ series WandaVision, recalls how she felt about following in the footsteps of the twin child stars, who rose to fame playing Michelle Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning," Elizabeth, 32, told the magazine. "And I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason." In the interview, Elizabeth also revealed that as a child aspiring actress, she almost used her first and middle name as a stage name to differentiate herself from the Olsen twins, who have since left the acting industry to concentrate on their fashion label The Row.

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," she told Glamour UK. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.'"

