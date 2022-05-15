Elizabeth Olsen says she has 'never met' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-star John Krasinski

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was packed with some major cameos including that of John Krasinski who was introduced as Mr Fantastic aka Reed Richards from the Illuminati. In one of the key scenes from the film, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch was seen fighting against the members of the Illuminati including Krasinski's Reed Richards.

Interestingly, during Vanity Fair's lie detector test, Olsen was asked, if she knew Krasinski and the actress said, "I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him… I’ve never met him. Never met him!…I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife." The actress maintained that she doesn't know him. Previously while talking about the same, Elizabeth had told Cinema Blend that it was "movie magic" and that she didn't meet any of the actors who were a part of the Illuminati.

In the key scene from the film, Olsen's Scarlet Witch was seen having a showdown with Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Haley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel and Anson Mount as Black Bolt.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6. The film was directed by Sam Raimi and saw Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange fight versions of himself as well as other multiverse creatures along with Xochitl Gomez who was introduced as America Chavez in Marvel. The film also had Benedict Wong reprise his role as Wong as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo in the film. Following Doctor Strange, Marvel's next release is all set to be Thor: Love and Thunder.

