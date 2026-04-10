Elizabeth Olsen Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Baby Bump Outing Alongside Husband Robbie Arnett: Report

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen may be gearing up for motherhood! The 37-year-old was spotted with her husband, Robbie Arnett, on a walk in Los Angeles. As per photographs taken by celebrity gossip handle Duex Moi, the couple took a casual stroll in LA on April 9, 2026, where the Scarlet Witch actress was spotted with a baby bump. While the star is yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy, the internet has already begun naming her unborn first child.

Elizabeth Olsen hints at pregnancy with a baby bump in her latest appearance

Known to keep her private life very under the radar, the actress was spotted out and about on a walk with her husband. The couple has not announced that they’re expecting but her appearance in a large powder blue shirt over loose comfy pants and some sandals, while covering her hair with a cap, has seemingly confirmed the same to the internet. She seemed to have a baby bump well into her pregnancy, as per the photos; however, the duo is yet to confirm anything at this point.

Meanwhile, husband Robbie Arnett of the American band Milo Greene has been her partner since 2016. The duo got engaged in a very secretive event in July of 2019 after three years of being together. They then eloped together and did not share the details of any wedding having taken place. The co-authors of children’s books have been together ever since, keeping their married life away from the spotlight at all times except for very rare red carpet and event appearances together.

Olsen was last seen in Eternity with Miles Teller and Callum Turner, and made a voice appearance in Marvel Zombies as her famed character, Wanda Maximoff. She is all set to next feature in Panic Carefully alongside Julia Roberts, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn, Aidan Gillen, and Ben Chaplin.

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