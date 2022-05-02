Elizabeth Olsen on starring in a potential Scarlet Witch movie: Only 'If they have a good story to tell'

Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen has stated her one prerequisite for starring in her own standalone Scarlet Witch film. Olsen, who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel, originally appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014.

Interestingly, Olsen also co-starred in the MCU's first linked television series WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany's Vision, last year. Set only three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Olsen's Maximoff finds herself accidentally holding a whole community prisoner in a magical other universe she constructed out of grief. However, with the premiere of the Doctor Strange sequel only days away, On Demand Entertainment has asked Olsen whether she would be willing to return to star in her own solo picture. Olsen said that she would accept a Scarlet Witch film if Marvel “have a good story to tell,” but she would first require a little break from the character.

As per Screenrant, on being asked if Scarlet Witch will ever get a solo movie, Olsen said, "Oh, I don’t know, but if they have a good story to tell, I’ll be there."

Meanwhile, not only did Olsen go from working on WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2, but she has also played the same role for the previous eight years. However, it seems that Olsen is positive about her future in the franchise, and it is reassuring to learn that the actress is eager to lead her own solo project.

