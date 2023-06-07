Elle fanning gets candid about being called ‘Unf--kable’ at 16 in Hollywood

During the Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable, 25-year-old actress Elle Fanning revealed a disheartening incident from her past. Fanning disclosed that she lost a role as a teenager in a father-daughter road trip comedy because someone referred to her as "unf--kable."

Confronting disgusting remarks

Recalling the incident, Fanning expressed her disgust, stating, "I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy... A person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf--kable.' It's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!'" Fanning credited her supportive team for shielding her from such damaging comments during her formative years. She credited her manager and agent specifically and said “I have an amazing manager and agent who’ve been with me since I was 8 or 9, same people.”

Growing up in the public eye

Although Fanning felt immensely confident in herself, she acknowledged the unusual dynamics of growing up in the public eye. Reflecting on paparazzi photos from her early teens, she pondered the impact of being constantly scrutinized, stating, "Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?" Despite the challenges, Fanning emphasized that she did not feel damaged but rather became acutely aware of herself.

Elle Fanning, younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, has emerged as a confident voice in the industry. Reflecting on her journey, Fanning shared, "These days, I feel like my voice matters... There comes a point when you register that you've been doing this for 20 years." In April, Fanning revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK that she and her longtime boyfriend, Max Minghella, had broken up. Through her experiences and resilience, Elle Fanning continues to navigate the complexities of the entertainment world, using her voice to challenge stereotypes and advocate for change.

