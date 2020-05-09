Elle Fanning opens up about becoming a Director
"It's something that I do want to do badly. You've just got to find the right story. What is it that you want to tell? Is it going to be personal? Is it not? Are you going to write it? Are you not? A lot of big questions. I will for sure one day," Elle told variety.com.
She also spoke about her routine during quarantine.
I just learned the 20 year anniversary of Virgin Suicides is today!! My all time favorite film growing up and still is. So much so, my very first private Instagram I got in high school was virginsuicides. How crazy lucky was I to get that handle!! Would love to be in quarantine with the Lisbon sisters!
"I've been with my sister (Dakota Fanning) and my mom and my grandmother cooking and baking a lot. My sister has been doing paint by numbers, and also this kind of bedazzling thing. Everyone's embroidering. We're getting creative. I'm doing a jigsaw puzzle of the "Top Gun" movie poster," Elle said.
