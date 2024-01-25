Elle King Moves Her Show All The Way To September Amid Backlash For Her Dolly Parton Tribute; Here's What We Know

In a surprising turn of events, Elle King, the chart topping Ex’s & Oh’s singer, has rescheduled her upcoming concert in Fort Worth, Texas. Originally set to hit the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas this Friday, the venue dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, announcing the show’s move to September 21. Let’s unravel the details of this unexpected change and why it’s making waves in the entertainment world.

A last-minute reschedule: What went down

Elle King’s concert shuffle caught fans and the venue off guard, with the Billy Bob’s Texas team sharing the news on Instagram just days before the scheduled performance. The rescheduling, reportedly initiated by King’s team, left both the venue and fans in the dark about the reasons behind this sudden decision.

This rescheduled bombshell follows closely on the heels of King’s controversial performance at Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry. During the show, Elle openly admitted to being drunk and struggled with the lyrics to Dolly Parton's song "Marry Me." She swore multiple times, and the performance left many attendees and fans disappointed.

The Grand Ole Opry later apologized on social media for the language used during Elle King's set, acknowledging that it went against their usual family-friendly standards. Dolly Parton's sister, Stella, also joined the conversation, pointing out what she saw as a double standard for female performers and emphasizing the importance of respecting iconic songs and their lyrics. The controversy raised questions about Elle King's behavior on such a renowned stage and ignited a debate about the appropriateness of such actions in the world of music.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Are Fans Angry At Elle King For Her Dolly Parton Tribute? Netizens Blasts The Singer

What are the fans saying

Fans, both on social media and in the comments section of the venue’s announcement have connected the dots, speculating that the fallout from King’s Grand Ole Opry performance might be the driving force beyond this rescheduling. Some fans expressed disappointment, emphasizing that Elle King’s behavior disrespected not only Dolly Parton but also the revered stage of the Opry.

Elle King has been honest before about consuming alcohol to calm her nerves before singing. Even though she admits to liking to perform under the influence, people are now discussing if it’s appropriate or not, especially on such prominent stages.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Jokingly Claims Husband Carl Dean Thomas Was 'Jealous' Of Her Viral Cheerleading Outfit, Says 'He Got A Kick Out Of It'

What’s next: Elle King’s show moves to…

In the world of music, where every note and lyric matter, Elle King’s recent journey from celebration to postponement raises questions about artistic responsibility and the expectations that come with performing on revered stages.

With the Fort Worth concert pushed to September, fans are left wondering about the fate of Elle King’s upcoming performances and whether the controversy will have a lasting impact on her career. As the rescheduled date approaches, the spotlight remains on Elle King, her future performances, and the response from both fans and the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Gives Her Fans A 'Present' On Her 78th Birthday; Announces New Music