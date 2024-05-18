Elle King Reveals Personal Struggles Behind Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute

Elle King has now shared the backstory behind her infamous drunken performance for Dolly Parton‘s birthday tribute at the Grand Ole Opry. In a heartfelt and candid revelation, King delved into the personal turmoil she was experiencing at the time, shedding light on the intense pressure and emotional strain that culminated in her controversial appearance. Her story not only provides context to the incident but also highlights her journey toward healing and self-awareness.

King’s First Public Discussion of the Incident

While appearing on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, the singer opened up about her personal struggles behind the scenes. She disclosed that it was her “first time” discussing the incident publicly because she had to “just chill” after receiving so much backlash on social media. She admitted she “did a big no-no” by cussing onstage while “hammered” at the storied venue, especially since it was for the country icon’s big birthday tribute.

Overwhelming Circumstances and PTSD

King explained she had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in her life at the time, which contributed to her state that day. She mentioned that she hadn't eaten or slept in days and was overwhelmed, feeling like a shell of herself. The stress was compounded by a snowstorm and the headliner bowing out three hours before the performance, leading to King being asked to perform "Jolene" as the headliner.

The Performance and Aftermath

King recounted that there were two performances that night. The first one was “perfect,” but after taking “one shot too many,” she felt she was “not there in my body.” She blacked out and didn’t know what she said onstage until the video went viral. She described feeling “totally, 100 percent disassociated” and waking up in the dressing room, sobbing and mortified.

King shared that she hand-wrote a letter apologizing to the venue and Parton. A few days later, Dolly Parton called her, offering kind words and reassurance, making King laugh and feel understood.

Learning and Growing from the Experience

Following her drunken moment onstage, King felt devastated and needed to take space for herself for a while. However, the experience ultimately made her stronger and taught her valuable lessons. “Now I don’t drink before I go onstage and they’re the best shows I’ve ever played,” she said.

King apologized on social media after the Jan. 19 mishap, expressing gratitude to those who supported her and sending love to her detractors. She acknowledged her humanity in her caption, writing, “Oh no was my human showing.”

