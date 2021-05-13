Ellen DeGeneres addresses ending her daytime talk show on upcoming episode: My instinct told me it’s time

Ellen DeGeneres spoke about ending The Ellen Show in the upcoming episode by thanking fans who followed the show for 19 seasons.

Ellen DeGeneres is all set to end her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show which has been running for 19 seasons. With the show being surrounded by allegations of sexual misconduct and toxic workplace atmosphere, it was recently confirmed that Ellen will be ending the talk show soon. In the teaser of the upcoming episode of the show, Ellen has now addressed how Season 19 will be the final one.

Talking to fans, Ellen said, "If you’ve been watching this show, and I trust that you have, you know that a few weeks ago we celebrated our 3000th show. 3000 shows! So, that means as of today, we’ve done 3000 shows, plus 14, which is um…3000, plus 14 shows. I know, it’s a lot. And today, I have an announcement to make. Today, I’m announcing that next season, Season 19, is going to be my last season."

Ellen further detailed about how she came onto this decision and also spoke about consulting her wife Portia de Rossi for the same. She further revealed that she always knew in her heart that Season 19 would be her last. Speaking about how she decided to wrap up the show, DeGeneres mentioned,"You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. "

Thanking fans of the show for their outpouring love, Ellen said, "You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing… sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

During her announcement, Ellen also gave a nod to a possible Netflix deal. The comedian is already known to have signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Discovery to produce natural history content.

