Ellen DeGeneres addresses staff amid toxic work culture claims at her show; ADMITS she ‘has good & bad days’

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly addressed staffers of her show after claims of toxic workplace culture came out. During the chat, Ellen reportedly admitted that she has her good days and bad days. Check out what she said below.

There have been some major changes in the leadership at The Ellen DeGeneres Show after an investigation into the alleged toxic work environment at the show. Three of the show’s lead producers have been fired since the claims came out and it was also announced that a familiar face on the show has been given a big promotion. According to US Weekly, Ellen recently hosted a Zoom call with her staff members yesterday to explain the changes and talk about the future of the show.

“Producers, Ellen and crew were on a video call this afternoon,” a source told Us Weekly. “Ellen addressed them. It really boosted morale. She opened up and was being real. [She] admitted to being multilayered and said she has good days and bad days. She said people on the call would know that she has not asked people not to look her in the eyes on set.” Ellen reportedly told the employees that she’s “an introvert” and went from “her life kept getting bigger and bigger and she went from no one wanting to back her to her show blowing up.”

Sources also tell US Weekly that Ellen hopes that employees on the show will address her in the office and come up to say hi.

Ellen seems to be holding up fine amidst the drama as the talk show host was recently spotted having lunch with her celebrity friend--Kevin Hart. The 62-year-old talk show host and the 41-year-old comic actor enjoyed lunch outside at a beachfront restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica, California. While Ellen and Kevin ate lunch, Kevin‘s very pregnant wife Eniko showed off her baby bump in a bikini while hanging out at the beach, reports Just Jared.

Earlier this month, Kevin defended Ellen amid her toxic work environment allegations via Twitter. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet,” Kevin wrote. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

