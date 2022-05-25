Ellen DeGeneres admits 'crying every day' after deciding to end her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is retiring after 19 seasons and over 3,200 episodes. Even though she previewed her last week of episodes in late April, the finality hadn't hit her when she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter a week before The Ellen DeGeneres Show's series finale airs.

In many respects, DeGeneres says she feels like she's just starting another summer vacation. Oprah Winfrey, a longtime friend who has been in her shoes, has advised her that the sensation is natural. "She said I won't really feel it until September when I'd normally go back [into production]," says DeGeneres, whose last episode airs May 26 with her first guest, Jennifer Aniston, and Pink, who created the Emmy-winning program's theme song, returning.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, over the past year or two, Winfrey has also counselled DeGeneres to take some much-needed time off and not rush into her next act as rapidly as Winfrey previously did. So the former sitcom star will attempt to relax, travel, and consider what's next, whether it's a film, another documentary, or a stand-up tour. Contractually, the comedian, who returned to stand-up after 15 years with the Relatable special in 2018, is obligated to do another Netflix hour at some time. Meanwhile, she's headed to Rwanda to mark the launch of her 12-acre research and education centre, which is dedicated to protecting endangered mountain gorillas.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres announced on Twitter that shooting for the last episode of The Ellen Show had concluded and penned an emotional message. DeGeneres commented on how much has changed throughout the show's tenure in her message.

ALSO READ:Ellen DeGeneres seemingly reveals gender of Jennifer Lawrence's baby during final interview