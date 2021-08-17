Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: 5 FACTS from their love story that ardent fans shouldn't miss out on

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have a love story that can be called ‘iconic’ in every way! From being a same-sex couple when gay marriage wasn’t legalized in California, to celebrating 13 years of marriage in 2021, these two have defined love and how. To top that, the pair has been very vocal about being each other’s best friends! While Ellen and Portia have never shied away from publicly admitting their love for each other, the beginning wasn’t very easy for either of them, especially De Rossi. She had opened up about struggling to understand her own identity, which delayed the process of her confessing her love for Ellen. However, all's well that ends well!

Neither of them have denied that they were very interested in each other from the time they laid eyes on one another. After California legalized same-sex marriage, Portia and Ellen exchanged their ‘I dos’ and have been hitched to each other since then. For fans of the two, there might be some facts that you should know about the couple, especially when they are celebrating their 13th marriage anniversary today. Here is a list of interesting nuances from their relationship:

Love at first sight

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2009, Portia told her that she met Ellen at a party in 2000 and instantly knew that Ellen was the one for her. However, the philanthropist took three long years to confess to the love of her life! But later, in 2005, the two officially announced their relationship and the rest is history.

De Rossi’s name change to symbolize her love for DeGeneres

When California legalized gay marriage back in 2008, DeGeneres and De Rossi exchanged their wedding vows and took each other as partners for life! After getting married legally, De Rossi took a huge step and changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres. However, she continued as Portia De Rossi professionally.

Ellen denies divorce rumours

There was a time when Ellen and Portia’s relationship was being publicly scrutinized to the point that some people had started rumours about them splitting up. Ellen addressed the several rumours that had no truth in them and denied break up with Portia. In an interview with the People Magazine, Ellen said, “There's not one ounce of truth to any of it. I am very happily married. The only thing we ever argue about is who loves who more, it really is true.”

Ellen helped Portia to face her fears with strength

In an interview, via CountryLiving, Portia opened up about finding strength within herself and thanked wifey Ellen for giving her courage from time to time. “Ellen has completely changed the way I look at life. She has made me not worry about what other people think. I'm still working on that, I have to be honest. She has taught me that who I am is perfectly good enough,” said Portia.

De Rossi’s heartwarming gift for Ellen to mark their 10th wedding anniversary

In 2018, Portia surprised Ellen with a short cameo in one of her episodes where the former revealed to be building a gorilla sanctuary in Rwanda to honour her wife! Fans were as shocked as Ellen herself was, who had no idea what exactly was going on. However, the heartwarming surprise left fans in complete awe.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres addresses staff amid toxic work culture claims at her show; ADMITS she ‘has good & bad days’