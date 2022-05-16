Ellen DeGeneres bids her talk show farewell after a 19-year run; Source says 'she's been crying a lot'

Ellen DeGeneres prepares for her farewell. In a recent chat with Page Six, an insider shared how the behind-the-scenes atmosphere at Ellen's world-famous talk show has been since she decided to leave the 19-year-old show. She filmed the last episode of her talk show on April 28 with Jennifer Anniston and Pink who were the first guests on the show in 2003.

During the interview, the source revealed that "Ellen’s been crying a lot," and added, "The whole few weeks leading up to the finale were very emotional." While the comedian was sad to leave her titular show, she did not choose the go-with-a-bang route and rather opted for a silent retreat as another source noted, "She wanted to go out quietly." They explained that her last recording was a chill affair, "It was friends and family of the cast and crew in the audience."

Meanwhile, yet another came forward to give fans a sneak peek at what went down behind the curtains on the last episode of the show, "Ellen – 100 per cent – did it on her own terms. She went out the way she wanted to. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on the last day." According to the report, Friends actress Jennifer Anniston burst out in tears as soon as she walked up the set and embraced DeGeneres. Throughout the last few weeks on the set, Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi was present on set to support her spouse including many other comedian friends and her brother Vance DeGeneres.

