Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on toxic work culture allegations in letter to her staff: We have to be mindful

While addressing the toxic work culture allegations on The Ellen Show in a letter to her staff, Ellen DeGeneres shared how she truly understands and has deep compassion for those being looked at differently as she's someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who she was.

It was an elaborate Buzzfeed piece which navigated the workplace misconduct that allegedly took place at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. One current and 10 former employees spoke anonymously about the toxic work culture on the popular talk show with accusations of racism, intimidation and unjust termination being the key points. An internal investigation by WarnerMedia was immediately launched and is now largely complete with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that executive producer Ed Glavin (who has been at the forefront of the nastier claims) is among the employees who will be let go. "Once he's out, it will be like a new day," a source revealed to THR.

Ellen DeGeneres has finally broken her silence in a letter to her staff which was obtained by THR. Ellen started off by sharing how she envisioned in her first meeting with the staff that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be "a place of happiness" where everyone would be treated with respect. "Obviously, something changed," DeGeneres noted and shared her disappointment as she continued, "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

"I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," the 62-year-old talk show host added.

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me," Ellen stated.

Moreover, DeGeneres pondered over how it's been a long time coming but we're finally having conversations about fairness and justice and that we all have to be "more mindful" about the way our "words and actions affect others." Ellen is glad that the issues at their show were brought to her attention and promised to do her part in continuing to push herself and everyone around her to "learn and grow." For her and Warner Bros., it's important that "everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe in doing so."

"I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience. If not for COVID, I'd have done this in person, and I can't wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen," DeGeneres concluded in her letter.

